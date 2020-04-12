0Chain (ZCN) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $1.49 million and $1,394.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001556 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.