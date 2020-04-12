0xcert Market Cap Hits $321,769.05 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. 0xcert has a total market cap of $321,769.05 and approximately $37,578.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00055348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.72 or 0.04298283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00067977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036964 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009758 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003441 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

