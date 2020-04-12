$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. Xylem’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,185,000 after purchasing an additional 112,405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $69.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Xylem has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

