$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.34 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.92. Kemper has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $91.97.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

