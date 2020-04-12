$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will post $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $7.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $7.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

TS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenaris from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.52. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 150,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 109,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tenaris by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. 11.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

