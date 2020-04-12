$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) will report $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $7.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

CQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

CQP opened at $27.92 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

