$1.83 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) to post sales of $1.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $2.05 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $22.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.54 million to $30.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $59.10 million, with estimates ranging from $38.20 million to $80.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

