$10.71 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce sales of $10.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $12.30 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $3.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 203.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $51.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $59.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $98.83 million, with estimates ranging from $92.60 million to $108.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.50% and a negative return on equity of 167.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADMA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $235.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.32. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.48.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen acquired 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,123,698 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,943 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 531.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 75.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 299,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 225,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 144,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 3,164.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 139,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply