$10.71 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce sales of $10.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $12.30 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $3.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 203.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $51.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $59.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $98.83 million, with estimates ranging from $92.60 million to $108.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.50% and a negative return on equity of 167.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADMA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $235.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.32. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.48.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen acquired 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,123,698 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,943 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 531.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 75.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 299,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 225,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 144,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 3,164.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 139,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

