1,235,538 Shares in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,235,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,747,000. Norges Bank owned 0.74% of New York Times as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in New York Times by 230,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in New York Times by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $30.73 on Friday. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.