1,691,786 Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,691,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,537,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.50% of Santander Consumer USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SC shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

Shares of SC stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 62.53, a current ratio of 62.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.