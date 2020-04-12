$17.56 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post $17.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.20 million to $19.91 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $12.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $81.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $94.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $122.03 million, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $129.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 82.73% and a negative return on equity of 165.90%. The company had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $36.11 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $748,843.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $267,589.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,657.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,801.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.