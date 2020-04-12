1irstcoin (FST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37,068.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00008426 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $19.66 million and $37,068.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00707338 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012996 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,855,187 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

