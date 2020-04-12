$205.45 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce $205.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.80 million to $206.10 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $130.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $836.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.40 million to $847.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $848.95 million, with estimates ranging from $830.70 million to $867.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $44.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $430,913.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.33 per share, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,290 shares of company stock worth $540,123 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

