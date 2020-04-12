$22.74 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report $22.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.20 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $22.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $90.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.30 million to $96.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $93.44 million, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $104.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of ACBI opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $240.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 53,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 91,885 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

