$221.03 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will announce sales of $221.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.60 million to $222.20 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $203.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $882.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $860.31 million to $907.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.35 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,434,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,701,000 after buying an additional 1,053,912 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,787,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,217,000 after buying an additional 99,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after buying an additional 1,184,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,837,000 after buying an additional 174,811 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $79.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

