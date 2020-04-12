$250.22 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce sales of $250.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $251.90 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $242.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $973.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $957.80 million to $986.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $994.79 million, with estimates ranging from $974.90 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

ACC opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.90. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

