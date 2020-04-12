255,184 Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 255,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.12% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Feinberg Stephen bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $268,574,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,890,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.50 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $1.95 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $366.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.45.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

