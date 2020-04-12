$3.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Aecom (NYSE:ACM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will post sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47 billion. Aecom posted sales of $5.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full year sales of $13.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.25 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aecom.

Get Aecom alerts:

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Aecom’s revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Aecom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Aecom from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Aecom has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $52.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aecom (ACM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.