$324.07 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to post sales of $324.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.20 million and the highest is $330.00 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $324.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $749,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,292,000 after acquiring an additional 70,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,934,000 after acquiring an additional 108,938 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,336,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,545,000 after acquiring an additional 89,772 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,110,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

