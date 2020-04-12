4NEW 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $557.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 58.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $3,015.03 and $557.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Cobinhood, Hotbit and LATOKEN. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 52.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.02757604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00205608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00051529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00049371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000187 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, LATOKEN, Exrates and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

