$517.38 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will report $517.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $512.10 million to $520.11 million. Amedisys posted sales of $467.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $133,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,390,948.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $1,825,933.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and have sold 23,529 shares worth $4,519,281. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.09. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $106.65 and a 52 week high of $202.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

