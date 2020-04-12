7,233 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,404,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RMD opened at $159.82 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $96.81 and a one year high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. ResMed’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total value of $396,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,797,213.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,465. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

