$853.42 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will announce sales of $853.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $850.60 million and the highest is $856.23 million. Applied Industrial Technologies reported sales of $885.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $70.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,507,000 after buying an additional 100,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,564,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,717,000 after buying an additional 128,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 154,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 643,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,883,000 after buying an additional 21,783 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.