863,093 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 863,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,445,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.79% of Hawaiian Electric Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,167,000 after buying an additional 82,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of HE opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 542,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $22,291,979.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

