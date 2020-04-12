$870.29 Million in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post $870.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $772.63 million and the highest is $950.00 million. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. TD Securities downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart bought 16,200 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 13,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $101,733.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205. 77.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 102,130 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLR opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.61.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.