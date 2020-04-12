97,634 Shares in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWEN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Clearway Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.45). Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -840.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 60,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

