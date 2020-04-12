AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of AAON worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AAON by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AAON by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in AAON by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,269,000 after buying an additional 506,782 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AAON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

AAON stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.87. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. AAON had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

