AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of AAON worth $30,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,269,000 after acquiring an additional 506,782 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AAON by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $1,887,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $1,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AAON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. AAON had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

