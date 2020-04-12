Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $982.67 million to $1.09 billion. Aaron’s reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $67.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in Aaron’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 216,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,559,000 after buying an additional 72,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $51,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,574,000 after buying an additional 49,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

