Aave (LEND) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $437,379.00

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Aave token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kyber Network, IDEX and HitBTC. Aave has a market cap of $29.59 million and $437,379.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.41 or 0.04304645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00065862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037006 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014297 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009255 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Alterdice, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Binance, Gate.io, ABCC, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

