ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in ABIOMED by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in ABIOMED by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABMD stock opened at $160.08 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $285.77. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.96.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABMD. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

