Absolute (ABS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,911.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Absolute has a market cap of $13,873.49 and $1,911.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Absolute alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00060659 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.01078303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033162 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00268160 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00173827 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00056418 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.