Acoin Achieves Market Cap of $11,524.20 (ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Acoin has a market cap of $11,524.20 and approximately $2.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Acoin has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Acoin

Acoin (ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam.

Acoin Coin Trading

Acoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

