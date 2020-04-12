Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37.

Activision Blizzard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Activision Blizzard has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Activision Blizzard to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

