Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Tops $7.67 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HADAX, OKEx and LBank. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $81,573.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 785.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,974.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.02303989 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.74 or 0.03394191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00615073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00771707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00076852 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00024317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00530641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LBank, CoinTiger, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

