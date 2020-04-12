ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $311.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $766,773.06 and $311.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036551 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,116,183 coins and its circulating supply is 83,974,173 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

