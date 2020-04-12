Adelphoi (ADL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $150.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $172,717.46 and approximately $150.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

