AdEx Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $35,354.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000842 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Gatecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.22 or 0.02796372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00206862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX, Gatecoin, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

