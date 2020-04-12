AdHive Tops 1-Day Volume of $157.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, AdHive has traded up 10% against the US dollar. AdHive has a market capitalization of $90,142.69 and approximately $157.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000481 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AdHive

ADH is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

