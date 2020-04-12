Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $12.49 on Friday. Adient has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 629.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

