Adshares (ADS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,626.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Adshares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. Adshares has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $3,626.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.83 or 0.02777854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00208559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares’ genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,864,821 tokens. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

