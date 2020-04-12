Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. Aeon has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $4,472.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 97.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00778326 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001943 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

