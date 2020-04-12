Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will report $21.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.84 million and the lowest is $18.70 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $10.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $97.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $103.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $152.88 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $177.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AERI. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 166,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $45.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

