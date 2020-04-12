Aeron (ARN) Market Cap Hits $1.96 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $1.85 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00001419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinrail, Radar Relay and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.27 or 0.02709537 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 88.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00206480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Radar Relay, Coinrail, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex, Binance, Gate.io, Kuna, IDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.