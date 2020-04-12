Aeron (ARN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.45 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Aeron token can now be bought for $0.0931 or 0.00001388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, HitBTC, Gate.io and Mercatox. Aeron has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeron has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.95 or 0.02757889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00206218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Binance, Coinrail, Kuna, IDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, IDAX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

