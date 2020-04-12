Aeternity Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, ZB.COM and Gate.io. Aeternity has a market cap of $31.85 million and $5.69 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 352,884,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,063,902 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Radar Relay, CoinBene, Crex24, Mercatox, Bithumb, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Koinex, IDAX, OOOBTC, BigONE, HitBTC, Binance, Liqui, HADAX, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Tokenomy, Gate.io, FCoin, OKEx, Zebpay and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

