AgaveCoin (AGVC) Market Cap Reaches $21.17 Million

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. AgaveCoin has a market cap of $21.17 million and $17,523.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AgaveCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Sistemkoin and Crex24. During the last seven days, AgaveCoin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AgaveCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.02717934 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 87.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00208284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

AgaveCoin Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AgaveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AgaveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.