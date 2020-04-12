AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Buys 67,778 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 67,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.71 per share, with a total value of C$251,476.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 421,302 shares in the company, valued at C$1,563,156.81.

TSE AGF.B traded up C$0.31 on Friday, reaching C$3.76. The company had a trading volume of 305,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.85. AGF Management Limited has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGF.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

