Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGRX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

AGRX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,194. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $9,060,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,060,000 shares of company stock worth $10,953,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

