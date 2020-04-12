Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) vs. Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Evoke Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals -348.96% -73.42% -51.51% Evoke Pharma N/A -150.20% -110.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Evoke Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals $117.91 million 23.17 -$411.47 million ($6.86) -5.81 Evoke Pharma N/A N/A -$7.13 million ($0.32) -3.44

Evoke Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agios Pharmaceuticals. Agios Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoke Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agios Pharmaceuticals and Evoke Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 3 9 0 2.75 Evoke Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $63.10, indicating a potential upside of 58.22%. Given Agios Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Agios Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evoke Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evoke Pharma has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals beats Evoke Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next. The company was founded by Lewis Clayton Cantley, Tak W. Mak, Craig B. Thompson and Shin-Shan Michael Su on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

